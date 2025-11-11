Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2025 The India TV exit poll, conducted in collaboration with Matrize, has predicted that the NDA will likely retain power in Bihar, winning around 147 to 167 seats.

Investigation: Clear link between Jaish-e-Muhammad and Faridabad ‘doctors’ terror module, Full story on how a Moulvi from Shopian brainwashed Kashmiri doctors to join terror module, Dr Umar detonated his car near Red Fort after he learnt his friends were arrested.

India TV-Matrize exit poll projections: NDA may retain power in Bihar with clear majority within 147-167 range, Tejashwi-led MGB may get 70-90 seats.

