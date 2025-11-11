Advertisement
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 11, 2025

The India TV exit poll, conducted in collaboration with Matrize, has predicted that the NDA will likely retain power in Bihar, winning around 147 to 167 seats.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Investigation: Clear link between Jaish-e-Muhammad and Faridabad ‘doctors’ terror module,  Full story on how a Moulvi from Shopian brainwashed Kashmiri doctors to join terror module, Dr Umar detonated his car near Red Fort after he learnt his friends were arrested. 
  • India TV-Matrize exit poll projections: NDA may retain power in Bihar with clear majority within 147-167 range, Tejashwi-led MGB may get 70-90 seats.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Top News

