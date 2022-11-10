Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 10, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Modi brings new faces in Gujarat polls. Will there be a revolt?

Amit Shah promises uniform civil code in Himachal Pradesh. Why is Owaisi angry?

Why Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, out on bail, suddenly praised Devendra Fadnavis

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News