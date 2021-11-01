Monday, November 01, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Huge crowds of Diwali shoppers in metros, other cities, Covid precautions go for toss

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2021 20:56 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode November 1, 2021
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode November 1, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Huge crowds of Diwali shoppers in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, other cities, Covid precautions go for a toss
  • Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Owaisi slam Akhilesh Yadav for comparing Jinnah with Gandhi, Patel 
  • Exclusive: NCP leader Nawab Malik alleges, former CM Devendra Fadnavis had contacts with a drug peddler

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

