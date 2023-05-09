Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Nationwide violent protests in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest, Army locations attacked

Exclusive: Will there be an army takeover in Pakistan?

Exclusive: On ISI’s orders, Pak Rangers caught Imran Khan by his collar, dragged him to police vehicle

