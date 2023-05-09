Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Nationwide violent protests in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest, Army locations attacked
- Exclusive: Will there be an army takeover in Pakistan?
- Exclusive: On ISI’s orders, Pak Rangers caught Imran Khan by his collar, dragged him to police vehicle
