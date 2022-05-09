Monday, May 09, 2022
     
  • The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census: Home Minister Amit Shah
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2022

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Published on: May 09, 2022
  • Exclusive: Several km. long queues of pilgrims trekking on Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra, 16 dead till now 
  • Exclusive: Day-long drama at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, MCD bulldozers put off demolition work till tomorrow
  • Exclusive: BPSC paper leak: As candidates wait outside in Arrah, Munnabhais write answers using cellphones

