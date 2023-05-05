Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Smriti Irani alleges, Priyanka Gandhi had offered ‘namaaz’ in Amethi during 2019 polls

Exclusive: Modi says, Congress is even objecting to ‘Jai Bajrangbali’, has become “slave of appeasement”

Exclusive: Why Sharad Pawar withdrew resignation as NCP president? Party workers celebrate

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News