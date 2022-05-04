Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How police prevented MNS workers from using loudspeakers for Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques across Maharashtra

Exclusive: Reports from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Solapur on MNS workers trying to use loudspeakers outside mosques

Exclusive: MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA get conditional bail, will be released tomorrow

