Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why are villagers avoiding Covid vaccines by listening to baseless rumours

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- From Bhopal to Bihar, why are villagers avoiding Covid vaccines by listening to baseless rumours
- Officials in Ujjain, Firozabad decide to block salaries of staff who have not taken vaccines
- In a primary health centre in Aligarh, 29 loaded Covid vaccine syringes found from garbage bin
