Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why are villagers avoiding Covid vaccines by listening to baseless rumours

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2021 20:38 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • From Bhopal to Bihar, why are villagers avoiding Covid vaccines by listening to baseless rumours
  • Officials in Ujjain, Firozabad decide to block salaries of staff who have not taken vaccines
  • In a primary health centre in Aligarh, 29 loaded Covid vaccine syringes found from garbage bin

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

