Friday, May 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2024 20:25 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Day 2 of PM’s meditation: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asks, why is govt spending so much on Modi’s meditation? 
  • Exclusive: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tells India TV, INDIA bloc will get more seats than 272-magic mark
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, he will surrender before jail authorities on June 2;  Acute water crisis in Delhi persists, BJP stages protest march

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement