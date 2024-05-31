Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Day 2 of PM’s meditation: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asks, why is govt spending so much on Modi’s meditation?
- Exclusive: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tells India TV, INDIA bloc will get more seats than 272-magic mark
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, he will surrender before jail authorities on June 2; Acute water crisis in Delhi persists, BJP stages protest march
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.