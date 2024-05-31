Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Day 2 of PM’s meditation: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asks, why is govt spending so much on Modi’s meditation?

Exclusive: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tells India TV, INDIA bloc will get more seats than 272-magic mark

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, he will surrender before jail authorities on June 2; Acute water crisis in Delhi persists, BJP stages protest march

