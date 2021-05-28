Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Will WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook wind up their operations in India?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Will WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook wind up their operations in India?

Why Mamata Banerjee made PM Modi wait for half an hour at cyclone review meeting?

Visuals of hospital wards in Hajipur, Katihar, Gaya of Bihar flooded after post-cyclone rains

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News