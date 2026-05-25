Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 25, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, world crude price falls to $85.6 per barrel as US-Iran deal prospects brighten.

Maharashtra government bans cow slaughter, slaughter of animals in public places during Bakrid banned; Minister Nitish Rane advises Muslims to offer "virtual Bakrid sacrifice" on computers.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav offers prayers at Bhojshala shrine, promises to develop 'Saraswati Lok' in Bhojshala premises on lines of Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.