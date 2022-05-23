Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 23, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Biden, Modi set up Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to sideline China?

Exclusive: Which issue will district court take up first? Maintainability or petition for prayer in Gyanvapi mosque?

Exclusive: Yogi govt distributes most of the loudspeakers removed from religious shrines to schools, colleges

