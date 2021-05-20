Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why Centre today asked all states to declare Black Fungus an epidemic

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: After Black Fungus epidemic, White Fungus case reported from Patna.

Exclusive: Top AIIMS expert explains how to detect Black Fungus infection at early stage.

Exclusive: Why Centre today asked all states to declare Black Fungus an epidemic.

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News