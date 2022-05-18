Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 18, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Hindu side demands excavation of mound near Shringar Gouri-Gyanvapi, opening of ‘wazukhana’ basement

Exclusive: All India Muslim Personal Law Board decides to be party in Gyanvapi mosque case

Exclusive: Why Yogi govt decided not to give grants to any new madrasa in UP

