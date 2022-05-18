Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 18, 2022

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Published on: May 18, 2022 22:54 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 18, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Hindu side demands excavation of mound near Shringar Gouri-Gyanvapi, opening of ‘wazukhana’ basement 
  • Exclusive: All India Muslim Personal Law Board decides to be party in Gyanvapi mosque case 
  • Exclusive: Why Yogi govt decided not to give grants to any new madrasa in UP

