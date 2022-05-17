Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Is it an old Shivling or a fountain at Gyanvapi complex? Is the Nandi idol centuries old or a recent one?

Exclusive: Petition filed in Mathura court seeking protection of Hindu idols at Krishna Janmasthan mosque

Exclusive: Hindus demand handing over of Bhojshala mosque in Dhar, MP, City Qazi opposes

