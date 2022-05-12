Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: PM Modi becomes emotional, as Muslim girl from Gujarat weeps while speaking to him on video

Exclusive: In Kerala, a Moulvi lashes out at a Muslim girl for coming to dais for accepting Jamiat Ulema award

Exclusive: What courts decided today on Taj Mahal, Kashi Gyanvapi and Mathura mosque issues

