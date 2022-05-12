Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: PM Modi becomes emotional, as Muslim girl from Gujarat weeps while speaking to him on video
- Exclusive: In Kerala, a Moulvi lashes out at a Muslim girl for coming to dais for accepting Jamiat Ulema award
- Exclusive: What courts decided today on Taj Mahal, Kashi Gyanvapi and Mathura mosque issues
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.