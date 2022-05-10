Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Who fired the rocket-propelled grenade at Punjab Police intel HQ in Mohali? Attackers still not nabbed

Exclusive: Why Gyanvapi mosque petitioner demanded change of Court Commissioner for survey of premises in Varanasi

Exclusive: Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh, Delhi BJP chief demands renaming of roads



