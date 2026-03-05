Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 5, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha, suspense over new Bihar CM.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, other opposition leaders allege, BJP has “hijacked” Nitish Kumar; protests by JD-U workers outside CM residence, shout slogans against Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha.

Day 6 of Iran war: US B-2, B-52 bombers rain bombs, missiles in 5 cities of Iran, including Tehran. Death toll crosses 1400; Iran, Hezbollah rain rockets on Tel Aviv, Iran threatens to target Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.