Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: BJP, TMC MLAs exchange blows inside W.Bengal assembly, 5 BJP MLAs suspended

Exclusive: In UP, Muslim BJP supporter lynched by mob in Kushinagar for distributing sweets

Exclusive: Drama on social media as Mukhtar Ansari was brought from Banda jail to Lucknow court

