Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 27, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode: ​

Exclusive: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf brought to Naini jail, UP

Exclusive: Slain witness Umesh Pal’s mother and widow demand death sentence for Atiq

Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi by April 22

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News