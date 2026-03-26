Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 26, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on the following:

With queues outside petrol pumps in some states, the Centre asks people not to believe in baseless rumours. India has 60 days' oil and 1 month LPG stock, PM Modi will hold a video conference with CMs tomorrow .

Pentagon planning massive "final blow" against Iran: media reports, as US, Iran reject each other's proposals, Israel kills Iran Revolutionary Guards navy chief; Iran, Israel continue attacks .

Bengal : Ramnavami processions taken out peacefully, Suvendu Adhikari marches in Bhawanipur carrying a saffron flag and supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata lashes out at EC, BJP, fears Centre may impose lockdown due to energy crisis .

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.