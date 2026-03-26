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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 26, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 26, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

PM Modi will hold a key meeting with chief ministers of all states and union territories on Friday over the situation in West Asia. However, states where assembly elections will be held next month won't be a part of this meeting.

Aaj Ki Baat, full episode March 26
Aaj Ki Baat, full episode March 26 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on the following:

  • With queues outside petrol pumps in some states, the Centre asks people not to believe in baseless rumours. India has 60 days' oil and 1 month LPG stock, PM Modi will hold a video conference with CMs tomorrow

    .

  • Pentagon planning massive "final blow" against Iran: media reports, as US, Iran reject each other's proposals, Israel kills Iran Revolutionary Guards navy chief; Iran, Israel continue attacks

    .

  • Bengal : Ramnavami processions taken out peacefully, Suvendu Adhikari marches in Bhawanipur carrying a saffron flag and supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata lashes out at EC, BJP, fears Centre may impose lockdown due to energy crisis

    .

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
New Delhi
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