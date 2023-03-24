Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 24, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
Exclusive: How Congress, opposition parties reacted after Rahul Gandhi lost Lok Sabha membership
Exclusive: BJP leaders lash out at Rahul Gandhi for insulting Gujarat’s OBC community
Exclusive: Congress mulls legal strategy to set aside lower court’s verdict against Rahul
