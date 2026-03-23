Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 23, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Crude price drops to $99 a barrel after Trump announces halt to attacks on Iran's energy sites for five days, says, "very good and productive conversations" going on for "complete" ceasefire in Middle East; Iran says, no talks have taken place, Trump is buying time.

“Situation worrisome, difficult global situation may continue for a long time... we will unitedly face challenges as we did during Covid pandemic", PM Narendra Modi tells Parliament.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to fight Bengal polls in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party, seat sharing to be announced on March 25.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.