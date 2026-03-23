Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 23, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 23, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Trump said on Monday that he has directed the American military to postpone targeting Tehran's power plants and energy infrastructure for next five days following the recent talks with the Iranian side in the past two days.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Crude price drops to $99 a barrel after Trump announces halt to attacks on Iran's energy sites for five days, says, "very good and productive conversations" going on for "complete" ceasefire in Middle East; Iran says, no talks have taken place, Trump is buying time. 
  • “Situation worrisome, difficult global situation may continue for a long time... we will unitedly face challenges as we did during Covid pandemic", PM Narendra Modi tells Parliament.
  • Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to fight Bengal polls in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party, seat sharing to be announced on March 25. 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Crude Oil Donald Trump Middle East Unrest Israel Iran War PM Modi Fuel Crisis Lpg Crisis West Bengal Assembly Election AIMIM Assaduddin Owaisi Humayun Kabir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\