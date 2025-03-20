Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2025 Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew was killed in the firing in Jagatpur under the Parvatta police station area of ​​Navgachia district of Bihar.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai's nephew was killed in firing by his brother after arguments over tap water in Bhagalpur. Heated arguments between CM Nitish Kumar and Rabri Devi in Bihar Legislature.

National Highway traffic was resumed on the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border after 13 months after farmers were evicted by Punjab Police.

A sedition case was filed against Nagpur riot mastermind Faheem Khan and others, curfew was relaxed in 9 police station areas, and police found inflammatory comments like 'Sar Tan Se Juda' on social media during riots.

