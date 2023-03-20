Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2023 20:20 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2023

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Was Amritpal trying to set up a terrorist force ‘AKF’? Where is he hiding?

  • Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi says, ‘I won’t stop saying this:  PM, BJP, RSS are attacking India’

  • Exclusive: ‘Rahul Gandhi is PM Modi’s biggest TRP’, says Mamata Banerjee

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News