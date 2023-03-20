Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2023

In today's episode: ​

Exclusive: Was Amritpal trying to set up a terrorist force ‘AKF’? Where is he hiding?

Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi says, ‘I won’t stop saying this: PM, BJP, RSS are attacking India’

Exclusive: ‘Rahul Gandhi is PM Modi’s biggest TRP’, says Mamata Banerjee

