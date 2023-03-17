Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 17, 2023 | WATCH

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode: ​

Exclusive: Why Lok Sabha proceedings were inaudible for 18 minutes today? Was it a ‘technical glitch’?

Exclusive: Why Delhi L-G recited Urdu couplet outside assembly after reading out his speech?

Exclusive: Akhilesh Yadav meets Mamata in Kolkata, both agree on new front minus Congress

