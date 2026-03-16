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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 16, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 16, 2026

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded from Bhabanipur to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • NDA sweeps all 5 RS seats in Bihar, Revolt against Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, 8 BJD MLAs, 3 Cong MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP-supported independent Dillip Ray, 
  • Clash of titans: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur, Kolkata, BJP releases list of 144 candidates in Bengal, Dilip Ghosh to contest from Kharagpur, Agnimitra Paul from Asansol.
  • Indian LPG-laden tanker Shivalik from Hormuz reaches Gujarat, Another LPG tanker Nanda Devi on way to India, 610 commercial cylinders seized from a gas agency in Delhi, 133 cylinders seized from hoarders in Madhubani, Bihar.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Aap Ki Adalat India Tv NDA Bihar Naveen Patnaik BJP Bengal
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