Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 16, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

NDA sweeps all 5 RS seats in Bihar, Revolt against Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, 8 BJD MLAs, 3 Cong MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP-supported independent Dillip Ray,

Clash of titans: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur, Kolkata, BJP releases list of 144 candidates in Bengal, Dilip Ghosh to contest from Kharagpur, Agnimitra Paul from Asansol.

Indian LPG-laden tanker Shivalik from Hormuz reaches Gujarat, Another LPG tanker Nanda Devi on way to India, 610 commercial cylinders seized from a gas agency in Delhi, 133 cylinders seized from hoarders in Madhubani, Bihar.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.