Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 15, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode: ​

Exclusive : How Rahul’s remarks on democracy weakened the opposition’s anti-Adani campaign?

How Rahul's remarks on democracy weakened the opposition's anti-Adani campaign?

Exclusive: How Lalu Yadav, in a wheelchair, got relief from Delhi court in ‘land for jobs’ scam

