Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

248 India-bound tankers stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, India buys 3 million barrels of Russian crude after US waiver, LPG crisis continues, Congress stages protest in Parliament premises

Ground reports: Queues for LPG cylinders in Noida, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Bhopal, Bihar, Mohali, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, Hotels, dhabas facing acute LPG crisis.

Lok Sabha rejects no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla by voice vote, Amit Shah lashes out at Rahul Gandhi by listing out his antics inside the House, and his foreign trips; Congress MPs protest.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.