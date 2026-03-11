Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Amid an ongoing LPG supply crisis, 248 India-bound tankers remain stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, while India has purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude following a United States waiver, as Congress staged a protest in the Parliament.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, March 11
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, March 11 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:
  • 248 India-bound tankers stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, India buys 3 million barrels of Russian crude after US waiver, LPG crisis continues, Congress stages protest in Parliament premises
  • Ground reports: Queues for LPG cylinders in Noida, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Bhopal, Bihar, Mohali, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, Hotels, dhabas facing acute LPG crisis.
  • Lok Sabha rejects no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla by voice vote, Amit Shah lashes out at Rahul Gandhi by listing out his antics inside the House, and his foreign trips; Congress MPs protest.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\