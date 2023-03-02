Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 1, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Bulldozers raze house of mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s close aide in Prayagraj, UP

Exclusive: Yogi lashes out at Akhilesh, says, he was promoting ‘one district, one mafia’ during SP rule

Exclusive: Mafia don Atiq Ahmed fears encounter, pleads with SC against shifting to UP from Gujarat jail

