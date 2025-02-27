Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2025 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured sanitation and health workers in Prayagraj for their role in the successful organisation of Mahakumbh 2025, distributing certificates under the Swachh Kumbh Kosh and Ayushman Yojana.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

CM Yogi Adityanath goes to Maha Kumbh with ministers, cleans up Sangam, had lunch with safai karmacharis, announces pay hike and bonus

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee coins “Gerua Comrade” (saffron Leftists) for BJP, alleges BJP trying to add names of people from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar in Bengal voters’ lists

Furore after Kendriya Vidyalaya lady probationary teacher in Jehanabad abuses Biharis on getting Bihar as first posting

