Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 9, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

'Khela' in Madhya Pradesh RS elections: Returning Officer rejects Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination on grounds of concealing criminal case info, BJP poised to win all 3 seats unopposed.

Mamata holds one-hour closed-door talks with Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath, CID raids 2 TMC offices in Kolkata in signature forgery case against Abhishek Banerjee.

In Lucknow 'Ram Katha', CM Yogi Adityanath mentions episodes from Ramayana to draw parallels with 'love jihad', 'land jihad'; says, Ravana's lieutenants were busy doing 'land jihad' by driving off sages from forests.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.