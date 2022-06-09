Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why Delhi Police filed FIRs against 33 persons, including Owaisi, Narsinghananda, for hate comments
- Exclusive: How political parties reacted to Delhi Police action against those making hate comments
- Exclusive: UP Police on alert as posters appear in Unnao giving Friday bandh call against anti-Prophet remarks
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.