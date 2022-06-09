Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Delhi Police filed FIRs against 33 persons, including Owaisi, Narsinghananda, for hate comments

Exclusive: How political parties reacted to Delhi Police action against those making hate comments

Exclusive: UP Police on alert as posters appear in Unnao giving Friday bandh call against anti-Prophet remarks

