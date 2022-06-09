Thursday, June 09, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 8, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

New Delhi Published on: June 09, 2022 0:40 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: New Army, Navy, Air Force recruitment policy on anvil, 1.25 lakh new jobs for youths.
  • Exclusive: New defence hiring policy named ‘Tour of Duty’, ‘Agneepath’, new jawans will be called ‘Agniveer’
  • Exclusive: Kanpur violence mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi was getting foreign funding, says police

