Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Nationwide riots, unrest in France, Will President Emmanuel Macron declare emergency?

Why Karnataka High Court imposed Rs 50 lakh fine on Twitter?

What indication Amit Shah gave today about Vasundhara Raje in Udaipur rally?

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News