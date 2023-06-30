Friday, June 30, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

 

  • Nationwide riots, unrest in France, Will President Emmanuel Macron declare emergency?
  • Why Karnataka High Court imposed Rs 50 lakh fine on Twitter? 
  • What indication Amit Shah gave today about Vasundhara Raje in Udaipur rally?

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

