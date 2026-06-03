June 3, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The TMC on Wednesday suffered its first split in its 28-year history as 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition, wresting control of its legislature party, and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Mamata's castle crumbles, 60 out of 80 TMC MLAs revolt, expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee appointed Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata says, his party is "real Trinamool" and Mamata is their leader minus Abhishek. 
  • 21, including 11 foreigners, die in massive hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 40 others injured, out of them 10 on ventilator support
  • Under Operation Delta Hunt, Gujarat Police detains more than 700 illegal foreign migrants from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bharuch, Out of them more than 200 are Bangladeshis

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
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