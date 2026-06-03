Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Mamata's castle crumbles, 60 out of 80 TMC MLAs revolt, expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee appointed Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata says, his party is "real Trinamool" and Mamata is their leader minus Abhishek.

21, including 11 foreigners, die in massive hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 40 others injured, out of them 10 on ventilator support

Under Operation Delta Hunt, Gujarat Police detains more than 700 illegal foreign migrants from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bharuch, Out of them more than 200 are Bangladeshis

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.