June 26, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2026

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

A court has granted police custody of all eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till June 29, during which investigators will continue questioning them.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Trust officials Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign, as SIT indicts both, Exclusive report on how families were involved in theft
  • Beware of APK files! Cybercrime officials conducted raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, nabbed cyber criminals who defrauded Rs 50 crore from bank accounts
  • Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari govt to introduce UCC bill in Assembly on Monday

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show
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