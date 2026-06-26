Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Trust officials Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign, as SIT indicts both, Exclusive report on how families were involved in theft
- Beware of APK files! Cybercrime officials conducted raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, nabbed cyber criminals who defrauded Rs 50 crore from bank accounts
- Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari govt to introduce UCC bill in Assembly on Monday
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.