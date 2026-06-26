Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Trust officials Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign, as SIT indicts both, Exclusive report on how families were involved in theft

Beware of APK files! Cybercrime officials conducted raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, nabbed cyber criminals who defrauded Rs 50 crore from bank accounts

Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari govt to introduce UCC bill in Assembly on Monday

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.