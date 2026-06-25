June 25, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 25, 2026

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

An FIR was lodged over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple. The FIR comes amid an ongoing probe into the matter by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which submitted a preliminary report of its findings to the Uttar Pradesh government two days ago.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ram Janmabhoomi Trust files FIR in Ayodhya P.S. Against 8 staff members
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "mask used to create fake sacrilege video", Congress, BJP, Akali Dal rubbish CM's claims
  • UP Police in Muzaffarnagar rescues 12 "bonded" labourers, confined and brutally tortured in a disposable plate making factory

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show
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