Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 25, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust files FIR in Ayodhya P.S. Against 8 staff members

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "mask used to create fake sacrilege video", Congress, BJP, Akali Dal rubbish CM's claims

UP Police in Muzaffarnagar rescues 12 "bonded" labourers, confined and brutally tortured in a disposable plate making factory

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.