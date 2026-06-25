Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 25, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Ram Janmabhoomi Trust files FIR in Ayodhya P.S. Against 8 staff members
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "mask used to create fake sacrilege video", Congress, BJP, Akali Dal rubbish CM's claims
- UP Police in Muzaffarnagar rescues 12 "bonded" labourers, confined and brutally tortured in a disposable plate making factory
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.