Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 23, 2025 Pakistani leaders and the public have strongly criticised the government’s recent decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, especially after the US struck Iranian nuclear sites.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Protesters in Karachi, other cities of Pakistan, lambast Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif for recommending Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister meets Russian President, Putin offers to mediate to ease tensions, Iranian parliament adopts resolution demanding closure of Strait of Hormuz

Iran launches missiles on Israeli cities, Israel bombs Fordow nuke plant, Iranian Revolutionary Guards HQ and other key locations

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.