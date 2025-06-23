Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 23, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Protesters in Karachi, other cities of Pakistan, lambast Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif for recommending Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump
- Iranian Foreign Minister meets Russian President, Putin offers to mediate to ease tensions, Iranian parliament adopts resolution demanding closure of Strait of Hormuz
- Iran launches missiles on Israeli cities, Israel bombs Fordow nuke plant, Iranian Revolutionary Guards HQ and other key locations
