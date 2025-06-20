Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2025 Iran on Friday opened its otherwise closed airspace exclusively for India to facilitate the return of the stranded students. At least 1,000 Indian students stranded in various Iranian cities are expected to land in Delhi in the next two days.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Iran opens its airspace for the evacuation of 1000+ Indians by three special flights

On Day 8 of war, more than 60 Israeli jet fighters bomb Tehran, other cities, Iran fires barrage of missiles on Tel Aviv and other cities of Israel

In US, Pak Army chief Asim Munir invites American companies to explore rare earth mining in Pakistan

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.