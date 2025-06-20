Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2025.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Iran opens its airspace for the evacuation of 1000+ Indians by three special flights
- On Day 8 of war, more than 60 Israeli jet fighters bomb Tehran, other cities, Iran fires barrage of missiles on Tel Aviv and other cities of Israel
- In US, Pak Army chief Asim Munir invites American companies to explore rare earth mining in Pakistan
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.