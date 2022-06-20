Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Has the anti-Agnipath agitation petered out? Army issues notification

Exclusive: Police in Bihar, UP, Telangana arrest coaching centre owners for inciting youths

Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee alleges, ‘Agnipath’ scheme is meant to train youths for ‘RSS Sena’

