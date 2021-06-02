Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Ground reports from Bihar, MP, Rajasthan on children orphaned by pandemic

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Ground reports from Bihar, MP, Rajasthan on thousands of children rendered orphan by pandemic.

Exclusive: Lab staff checking visitors on Uttarakhand border caught using used RT-PCR testing kits.

Exclusive: Reports of relatives beating up doctors in Assam, Karnataka after death of Covid patients.​

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News