Wednesday, June 02, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Ground reports from Bihar, MP, Rajasthan on children orphaned by pandemic

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2021 20:56 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Ground reports from Bihar, MP, Rajasthan on thousands of children rendered orphan by pandemic.
  • Exclusive: Lab staff checking visitors on Uttarakhand border caught using used RT-PCR testing kits.
  • Exclusive: Reports of relatives beating up doctors in Assam, Karnataka after death of Covid patients.​

