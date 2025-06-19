Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2025

Advertisement
Hours after the Iranian strike damaged a hospital in latest missile attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “cannot continue to exist”.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Israel vows to kill Khamenei after Iran rains missiles on Tel Aviv, other cities, Xi, Putin call for urgent ceasefire
  • Trump gives approval to US military action against Iran, Army waiting for final go-ahead from POTUS
  • "Make Tejashwi Yadav the next CM of Bihar", Lalu Yadav tells RJD state council, Tej Pratap not invited, Rabri, Misa Bharti attended

