Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2025 Hours after the Iranian strike damaged a hospital in latest missile attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “cannot continue to exist”.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

Israel vows to kill Khamenei after Iran rains missiles on Tel Aviv, other cities, Xi, Putin call for urgent ceasefire

Trump gives approval to US military action against Iran, Army waiting for final go-ahead from POTUS

"Make Tejashwi Yadav the next CM of Bihar", Lalu Yadav tells RJD state council, Tej Pratap not invited, Rabri, Misa Bharti attended

