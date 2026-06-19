June 19, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Expressing confidence that the SIT probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ayodhya Ram temple will bring the truth to light, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged all parties to refrain from making baseless comments that could hurt the feelings of devotees.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ayodhya Exclusive: Thefts took place at every stage, with CCTV switched off, from collection to counting to deposit; UP CM Yogi vows, truth will be out within 15 days 
  • Maharashtra politics heats up after Shiv Sena (UBT) split; Sharad Pawar calls urgent meeting of NCP (SP) amidst speculations that five MPs may back NDA
  • Tussle in INDIA bloc in Jharkhand after Congress candidate loses to BJP-supported independent Parimal Nathwani, Congress blames RJD, CPI-ML for cross-voting, CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya writes angry letter to Kharge

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Temple Yogi Adityanath
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