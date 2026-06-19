Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ayodhya Exclusive: Thefts took place at every stage, with CCTV switched off, from collection to counting to deposit; UP CM Yogi vows, truth will be out within 15 days

Maharashtra politics heats up after Shiv Sena (UBT) split; Sharad Pawar calls urgent meeting of NCP (SP) amidst speculations that five MPs may back NDA

Tussle in INDIA bloc in Jharkhand after Congress candidate loses to BJP-supported independent Parimal Nathwani, Congress blames RJD, CPI-ML for cross-voting, CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya writes angry letter to Kharge

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.