Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2023 23:44 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Congress for questioning award of Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press Gorakhpur 
  • Why Hindu outfits, sadhus are demandHinduing ban on movie Adipurush? 
  • Was there a big scam in gold plating walls of Kedarnath shrine? 

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

