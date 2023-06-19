Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 19, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Congress for questioning award of Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press Gorakhpur

Why Hindu outfits, sadhus are demandHinduing ban on movie Adipurush?

Was there a big scam in gold plating walls of Kedarnath shrine?

