Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 18, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
In today's episode:
- ‘No third party mediation, Operation Sindoor only paused, will continue’, PM Narendra Modi tells US President Donald Trump in 35-minute phone call
- Trump to host lunch for Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Will Pakistan secretly help US in its war preparations against Iran?
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says, ‘Iran won’t surrender’, Lakhs leave Tehran, Iran rains 50+ missiles on Israel again, Will Trump topple Khamenei?
