Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 18, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump over a 35-minute-long phone call during which he briefed him about India's Operation Sindoor. He also said that India only agreed to a ceasefire after Islamabad's request.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

‘No third party mediation, Operation Sindoor only paused, will continue’, PM Narendra Modi tells US President Donald Trump in 35-minute phone call

Trump to host lunch for Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Will Pakistan secretly help US in its war preparations against Iran?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says, ‘Iran won’t surrender’, Lakhs leave Tehran, Iran rains 50+ missiles on Israel again, Will Trump topple Khamenei?

