Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 18, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 18, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump over a 35-minute-long phone call during which he briefed him about India's Operation Sindoor. He also said that India only agreed to a ceasefire after Islamabad's request.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • ‘No third party mediation, Operation Sindoor only paused, will continue’, PM Narendra Modi tells US President Donald Trump in 35-minute phone call
  • Trump to host lunch for Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Will Pakistan secretly help US in its war preparations against Iran?
  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says, ‘Iran won’t surrender’, Lakhs leave Tehran, Iran rains 50+ missiles on Israel again, Will Trump topple Khamenei?

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Pm Narendra Modi Donald Trump Asim Munir Iran Israel Conflict
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\