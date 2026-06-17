June 17, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 17, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 17, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are back at the table. The two leaders met at the G7 Summit in France, their first in-person talks in 16+ months.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • US President Trump and PM Modi meet after 16 months; Trump praised Modi, describing him as "calm and cool," and discussions were held regarding trade deal
  • After the Trinamool Congress, it is now Uddhav Thackeray's turn; six of his nine MPs are reportedly planning to leave the party and have contacted the Lok Sabha Speaker
  • A split is also likely within the Samajwadi Party, according to Om Prakash Rajbhar; Akhilesh Yadav denies claim, takes jibe at Rajbhar

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show
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