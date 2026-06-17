Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 17, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

US President Trump and PM Modi meet after 16 months; Trump praised Modi, describing him as "calm and cool," and discussions were held regarding trade deal

After the Trinamool Congress, it is now Uddhav Thackeray's turn; six of his nine MPs are reportedly planning to leave the party and have contacted the Lok Sabha Speaker

A split is also likely within the Samajwadi Party, according to Om Prakash Rajbhar; Akhilesh Yadav denies claim, takes jibe at Rajbhar

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.