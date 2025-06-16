Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 16, 2025 Israel has issued evacuation warnings to residents in certain parts of Tehran, signalling the potential for intensified airstrikes. The warning came in the wake of a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel early Monday, which reportedly killed at least eight people.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Iran-Israel war escalates, Tehran bombed again, Will Pakistan be the next target?

Two India-bound Dreamliners forced to turn back to London, Hong Kong after mid-air technical glitches, In Delhi, high-level multi-disciplinary committee probing the Ahmedabad air crash meets.

Centre issues census notification, will be done in 2 phases, from October 1, 2026 and March 1, 2027, House Listing in first phase and Population enumeration in 2nd phase.

