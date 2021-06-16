Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Fight breaks out between supporters of both factions of Lok Janshakti Party in Patna

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Why rumour was spread on social media that calf serum was used in making of Covaxin vaccine.

Exclusive: More secrets tumble out in Ghaziabad case in which assailants cut off beard of elderly Muslim.

Exclusive: Fight breaks out between supporters of both factions of Lok Janshakti Party in Patna.

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News