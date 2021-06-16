Wednesday, June 16, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Fight breaks out between supporters of both factions of Lok Janshakti Party in Patna

New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2021 21:37 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Why rumour was spread on social media that calf serum was used in making of Covaxin vaccine.
  • Exclusive: More secrets tumble out in Ghaziabad case in which assailants cut off beard of elderly Muslim.
  • Exclusive: Fight breaks out between supporters of both factions of Lok Janshakti Party in Patna.

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

