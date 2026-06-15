June 15, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 15, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 15, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that his country would host the signing ceremony of the deal between the US and Iran in Switzerland.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • How US and Iran reached deal to end conflict, Israel not part of deal, Strait of Hormuz reopened, US lifts naval blockade of Iran, signing of deal on Friday
  • Three-member SIT reached Ayodhya to probe donation theft, examines all records, will submit report in 15 days, sadhus angry over theft allegations
  • 20 Trinamool Congress MPs join new unrecognised party NCPI, submitted letters to Lok Sabha Speaker and Election Commission

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show Iran War US Iran Ceasefire
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