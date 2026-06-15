Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 15, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

How US and Iran reached deal to end conflict, Israel not part of deal, Strait of Hormuz reopened, US lifts naval blockade of Iran, signing of deal on Friday

Three-member SIT reached Ayodhya to probe donation theft, examines all records, will submit report in 15 days, sadhus angry over theft allegations

20 Trinamool Congress MPs join new unrecognised party NCPI, submitted letters to Lok Sabha Speaker and Election Commission

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.