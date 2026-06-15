Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 15, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- How US and Iran reached deal to end conflict, Israel not part of deal, Strait of Hormuz reopened, US lifts naval blockade of Iran, signing of deal on Friday
- Three-member SIT reached Ayodhya to probe donation theft, examines all records, will submit report in 15 days, sadhus angry over theft allegations
- 20 Trinamool Congress MPs join new unrecognised party NCPI, submitted letters to Lok Sabha Speaker and Election Commission
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.